Nigerian-born British Champion, Anthony Olaseni Joshua has said the secret of his success is pounded yam and eba.

He revealed this shortly after his heavyweight win against former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

In the short interview he had with Chief Executive Officer of Sportbrand Limited Nigeria/Germany, Oma Akatugba, at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Anthony, he spoke on his connection with his roots and his plan to give back to Nigeria if given the opportunity.

Watch The Brief Interview Below;