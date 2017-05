The Manchester United players recieved a special guest yesterday, May 13 as British-Nigerian boxer and World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua trained with them at their training facility at Carrington base.

The 27-year-old boxer who is still enjoying his triumphant win against Ukraine’s giant Wladimir Klitschko also took pictures with the squad and was presented his own personalized Manchester United jersey by Jose Mourinho.

Watch Video Of Him Training With The Squad;