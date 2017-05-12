IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight Champion of the World, Anthony Joshua was brought back down to earth following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko after receiving an early-morning visit from drug testers on Thursday, May 11.

Anthony Joshua is plotting his next move, having secured a stunning stoppage win over ‘Dr Steelhammer’ at Wembley last month.

Victory propelled Joshua to boxing super-stardom and put the 27-year-old on course for more big fights under the lights.

But on Thursday morning the Olympic gold medallist was reminded of the less glamorous side of the sport, when he was visited by drug testers at around 7am.

Heavyweight boxing has been rocked by a number of recent failed drugs tests, with both Alexander Povetkin and Andrzej Wawrzyk testing positive in the lead up to fights with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the last couple of years.