Allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party faction-led by Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase that the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State was plotting to remove Governor Ayodele Fayose have been denied.

Ekiti State APC Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe, did not grant any interview or issue any statement boasting of any plot to manipulate the Judiciary to remove Fayose from power.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Taiwo Olatunbosun, stated this in Igede Ekiti during an empowerment programme organised by the Architect Deji Adetuberu Foundation for over 200 widows in Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

He said, “There was no place the chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, issued such a release and of course there is no release that will be made by the party without the knowledge of the office of the Publicity Secretary of the party.

“The statement did not emanate from the office of the Chairman neither did the office of the Publicity Secretary has the knowledge of such. So it is the handiwork of the factional PDP in Ekiti State and of course, the Governor of Ekiti State.

“They are doing this to deceive the people of Ekiti State and the entire people of this country that their government of fraud, their government of electoral robbery should continue to perpetrate illegality of their PDP administration foisted on Ekiti people.”