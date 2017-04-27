Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have said that it was not compulsory for President Muhammadu Buhari to preside over the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai who spoke on behalf of the twenty-four-member governors’ forum noted made this known on Wednesday, April 26 in Abuja, while addressing journalists on the outcome of the governors’ meeting with members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC.

He also said the constitution made provision for the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, to preside over such meeting in the president`s absence.

El- Rufai, who was reacting to speculations that President Buhari could not attend the FEC meeting for the second consecutive time because he was ill, said the governors were not bothered by such speculations.

“We are not worried yet and have no reason to be worried, but we however, urge Nigerians to continue to pray for the president to be in good health.’’.

He said it was normal for the president to have medical challenge, considering the fact that he was over 70 years old.

“Even me that is 57 years old, I still go for medical check-up,’’ El-Rufai said.

(NAN)