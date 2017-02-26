Nigerians have been advised to avoid praising the achievements of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo so as not to cause conflict between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The All Progressives Congress Youth Renaissance also said the claims of an ‘Osinbajo administration’ are an “attempts by some Nigerians and their collaborators in the media to create crisis of confidence”

This, the group said is to avoid causing conflict between the two politicians who are the head of the present administration.

According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari is the head of the current administration and there is nothing like an ‘Osinbajo administration’ as has been claimed in some quarters.

Daily Post reports that the group made its stand known in a statement its national secretary by Collins Edwin.

The statement noted that there were “attempts by some Nigerians and their collaborators in the media to create crisis of confidence and severe the smooth working relationships between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo through unnecessary praises and accolades.”

It added: “We are using this medium to educate these professional merchants of conflicts that there is nothing like Osinbajo Administration in this regime, but the Buhari Administration.

“Hence, whatever successes achieved by anybody, whether by Professor Yemi Osinbajo or any of the Ministers serving under the four-year mandate given to our great party by Nigerians, the credit should go to the Buhari Administration.

“We will henceforth view anyone who still indulge in this balonious habbit of making sycophantic praises and ascribing credits to an individual against the administration as unveiled enemy of the Nigerian people who do not want peace in our leadership.”

Recall that Osinbajo has received applause from various Nigerians over his achievements in the last few weeks in power as acting president while President Buhari enjoys his extended vacation in the UK.

One of such people praising the acting president is Reno Omokri, a former aide on new media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan. Omokri has expressed his growing love for Osinbajo’s style of leadership.