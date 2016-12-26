President Muhammadu Buhari, troops battling Boko Haram have been commended by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima; and the APC for the capture of the once dreaded Sambisa Forest and flushing out the terrorists.

Buhari had, on Saturday, December 24 announced the fall of Sambisa Forest described as the terrorists’ “ground zero” in military circles.

In a statement on Sunday by his media office, Tinubu also congratulated the nation for last Friday’s onslaught on the insurgents when the Operation Lafiya Dole troops seized Boko Haram’s Camp Zero located in the heart of the Sambisa Forest.

While commending the troops for their bravery and resilience, Tinubu urged Nigerians to spare a moment to pray for the soldiers, who, he said, had given the nation a wonderful Christmas gift by crushing the terrorists.

The former Lagos State governor stated, “I know the insurgents were engaged in their last desperate acts and merely clutching to their last straw. Now, they have been put down. Terror will have no place in our land. The end is here.

“I commend the troops. I thank them again for their courage and bravery. It’s time to finish the job and locate and liberate the remaining Chibok schoolgirls abducted from their school in 2014.

Also, the APC described the capture of the Sambisa Forest as a fulfillment of one of Buhari’s campaign promises to secure the nation.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Abdullahi added, “The victory is a fulfilment of one of the key promises made by the party to protect the citizenry and effectively secure all Nigerian territory.

“Going forward, the priority of government is to intensify ongoing efforts at reconstructing and rehabilitating the

North-East so that displaced persons can return to their peaceful and productive lives.”

In his reaction on Sunday, the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, said the capture of Sambisa Forest, was the best gift to the people of the state in his five-year reign.

Shettima spoke at the re-opening of the the Maiduguri-Gubio-Kareto-Damasak Road and the Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga Road, leading to the northern part of Borno State at a ceremony attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, along the Gubio Road in Maiduguri.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement made available to journalists.

Shehu listed state governors, who had called the President on the matter to include those of Jigawa, Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto.

He said other governors from the South-East, South-South, South-West and North-Central states had made similar calls earlier.