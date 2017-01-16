One Mr. Victor Uzochukwu Umani was on Sunday, January 15 blessed with a Nissan Xterra car worth millions of naira by the president and founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

The famous cleric, who is popularly called God’s Oracle’ for his firebrand preaching and healing prowess, added a cash of 500 thousand naira to the car gift.

Umani, giving his testimony in the presence of thousands of other worshippers at the service, said that a pastor somewhere duped him, collected huge cash and car from him, leaving him stranded and hopeless. He said that during the last Uyo ‘Help From Above Crusade’, Apostle Suleman called him out and gave him the prophecy about his good old life and the present condition.

“I confirmed Papa’s prophecy that I used to be very rich until I met that pastor who milked me dry,” Umani said, adding that it was then the Apostle invited him to the church headquarters in Auchi, Edo State, and blessed him with the car and the cash after confirming the truth about his confession.

Making as a reference point Apostle Paul in the Bible, Apostle Suleman urged pastors to emulate Paul who made tents for the people to help his ministry.

At the last Sunday service, Suleman gave a Highlander Jeep and N350,000 cash to one Pastor Solomon Ogochukwu Enuoyibo from Watch And Pray Ministry in Delta State. Also, in the last Uyo crusade, two participants were blessed with N500,000 cash each, amongst his numerous other charitable donations locally and internationally.

See more photos below;