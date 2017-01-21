Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has instructed his security officers to kill any Fulani herdsman that they find around him or his church premises.

Suleiman who had a running battle with Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, after the governor gave an order that churches in his state must obtain license from the state before they can preach told his congregation while preaching last Sunday January 15th, that someone called him to intimate him that there is an alleged plan to send some Fulani herdsmen to kill him. He says he has instructed his security officers to kill any herdsmen seen around him or around his church premises.

“Somebody called me and told me that there is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you and I said ok and the person said I should be careful and I said careful of what. He said the herdsmen are just going to run into the road like herdsmen and begin to cause confusion and while your security men clear them and you come out, they will open fire. I said okay. After about a week, he called me and said please, if you don’t do that, they might bring them to come around church premises. I said its okay. And I told my people, any Fulani herdsman you see around you, kill him. I have told them in the church here, that any fulani herdsman that just entered by mistake, Kill him, Kill Him. Cut his head. If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen.”he said

Watch Video Below;