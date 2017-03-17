Despite the ongoing conroversy trailing him, Apostle Johnson Suleman, Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries has celebrated his birthday.
Apostle Suleman who turned a year older yesterday, March 16 got a surprise party from his pastors at his Help From Above’ conference in Washington D.C.
See photos below:
Yeah! Nice Photos from the US of A and temporary respite from Adultery revelation back home in Nigeria. Americans are the MOST brainwashed people on the surface of this Planet Earth and following in second place are Nigerians. I bet you some of the guys in the photos are Nigerians living in America doing 3 or 4 jobs including driving kabu-kabu (Taxi) and cleaning offices or washing dead bodies and toilets. Yet they will go and give THIS fake Apostle some of that hard earned cash so that Sulemonu can have money to buy his girl-friends mansions and cars – STUPID MORONS! Fake apostle Sulemonu left Kaduna full of blinds and cripples and went on stage in Washington DC to perform a FAKE miracle on an able body paid actor brought on stage on a wheelchair. If Sulemonu has the power to cure or perfom miracles, let him stand on the streets of Kaduna and make some of those crippled beggars to walk. Yeye dey SMELL FAKE Pastor!