The Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrated his birthday on Sunday, March 26 by surprising church members with cars among others.

OFM headquarters witnessed the convergence of a quality crowd with celebrities like Comedian, Seyi Law, and Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa among others pictured at the birthday celebration organized in honour of the Oracle



A multimillion naira house and total number of 26 posh cars were given out to different categories of members of his Ministry, as Apostle Suleman poised to rather celebrate his own people in a big way for being dedicated to the Mission and supporting him over the years. Each department of the OFM was touched with the rare blessing.

The first shocker was the gift of a N16 million, 4-bedroom bungalow, fully furnished, to a female member who also got N100,000 cash. The cars given out included a Ford Jeep, Lexus Jeep, Lexus car, Acura Jeep, Infinity Jeep, Honda Pilot Jeep, Nissan Xterra Jeep, Suzuki V6 Jeep, Camry car, and other brands. Outside the car and house donations, the church members were also blessed with a cash sum of N6 million by Apostle Suleman. N2m was given to widows, N100,000 and N250,000 respectively was given each to members from all OFM departments who have been in the ministry for longer years. A physically challenged gentleman and a Dr. Elliot were blessed with N500,000 each while N1 million cash was given out to the orphanage.