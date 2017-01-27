The Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has been in the news lately heightened by the failed attempt of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest him over an inciting comment relating to instructing his security men to kill any Fulani herdsman found near him or his church premises and his alleged charge to Christians to attack muslims.

Below are the times the cleric has found himself in the news;

1.) Called MMM Satanic

The Clergyman said that the Mavrodi Mondial Movement investment scheme, popularly called (MMM) is Satanic, adding that anyone involved is demonic.

He urged his church members not to get involved in it because ‘any quick-rich scheme is wrong.’

His church later sacked the head of admin at OFM, Pastor Joseph Aiyedun, who was in charge of one of the OFM branches in Aba, Abia State for participating in the ponzi scheme.

2.) Threatened Kaduna State Governor, Mallam El-Rufai With Death

I am sure you would be wondering why a supposed man of God would threaten a constituted authority with death , well the wait is over.

Due to Nasir El-Rufai’s proposal to the State Assembly for an anti-preaching law that will ban preaching in the state unless such a preacher obtains permission from the government, Apostle Suleman threatened the Governor not to pass the ‘license for preaching in Kaduna State’ into law or he would die.

“If I be a man of God, the Herod of Kaduna will die” he said.

El-rufai replied the cleric by telling him nobody is immortal but Apostle Suleman should just tell him the exact day he would die. What a smart response!

3.) Yearly Prophecies

Among his 2015 prophecies, he predicted that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan would not win the 2015 Presidential election which was quite spot on.

He also released his prophecies for 2017 in December last year and most of the prophecies spelled doom for Nigeria.

Amongst the prophecies include the likelihood of Aisha Buhari being posioned by forces within the Aso rock, that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will face removal from office, MMM to dupe more people in the new year, recession to turn to depression and Buhari to face impeachment threats among others.

When one take a closer look at what is happening in the country right now, maybe he didn’t really goof with his prophecies.

4.) Instruction To His Security Men To Kill Fulani Herdsmen

He told his Church members on January 15 that he has instructed his security officers to kill any Fulani herdsmen found around him or his church premises following an information he got wind of that his life was/is at risk due to his fiery preaching.

He also advised his members to defend themselves against Fulani herdsmen since the Government has failed to safeguard their lives and which he referencing the Southern Kaduna killings to buttress his controversial statement.

5.) Failed DSS Arrest

Owing to his inciting comments, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) trailed Apostle Suleman to Midas hotel in Ado- Ekiti where he was lodging after he had finished a crusade that had Governor Ayodele Fayose in attendance.

Security men at the hotel prevented the operatives from gaining entry to his room before he put a call across to Fayose who came in to save the day.

After the failed arrest, he made huge claims that if he spent a day in detention that the damage that would happen to Nigeria would take a year to repair.

His claim makes one wonder what the cleric could do from the four walls of a prison room.