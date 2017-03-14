Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been accused by the Omega Fire Ministries of masterminding the recent series of spurious allegations of infidelity against its President and Founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Apostle Suleman made the claim through a statement by his communications manager, Phrank Shaibu on Tuesday, March 14 that facts and available intelligence incontrovertibly pointed to the Kaduna Governor as the mastermind of the allegations.

According to him, El-Rufai decided to sponsor the allegations as a strategy to silence Apostle Suleiman and to take revenge for the latter’s famed audacity of standing against the persecution and killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna.

“It is clear that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is the mastermind of these allegations. The masquerade has been unveiled and is now dancing naked in the market Square. We don’t need to look any further for the source of the smoke,” he stated.

Shaibu contended that apart from the initial suspicion by the church that the Kaduna Governor may be behind the evil plot, the latest so-called revelation by one Queen Esther, a supposed usher of the Omega Fire Ministries finally uncovered the lid as to who was sponsoring the myriad of allegations against the General Overseer.

“When Festus Keyamo in his first letter to our pastor made allusion to fulani herdsmen, we dismissed it as a coincidence. Then intelligence revealed that some persons are lodged in a hotel being trained on how to clone Apostle’s voice and crop videos.

“The first question that crossed our mind was who was paying the bills, especially the huge media blitz that has trailed the spurious allegations. We did not have to wait for long before El-Rufai exposed himself. Indeed, he could not wait for long before coming out of the closet”, he revealed.

The spokesman wondered why the said Queen Esther, who allegedly pleaded for the media not to reveal her real identity should give as condition that the Kaduna State Government must guarantee her safety if the governor had no hand in the plot.

“Why is the said Queen Esther asking for protection from the Kaduna State government. Is the government now the police or the Department of State Services (DSS)? Why did she not mention any other state? Is it not obvious that she is telling us what her sponsors are willing for Nigerians to know?” he asked.

Shaibu argued that it was more than a coincidence that these allegations are coming up no soon after the Senior Pastor had an altercation with the same Kaduna State Government over the persecution and killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna.

He therefore urged the security agencies, particularly the DSS to investigate El-Rufai’s involvement in the unfolding saga, particularly the possibility that he may be harbouring a private militia.

“Since the governor does not control the police or DSS, the likelihood is that the governor has a private militia. It is also possible that the so called fulani herdsmen on rampage in Southern Kaduna are part of his army. That is why El-Rufai was unsettled by the pastor’s stand against them,” he declared.