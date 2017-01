The Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has departed the Abuja headquarters of his church to the Department of Security Service, DSS.

Donned in a black suit, Suleman departed his Mabushi office in company of his entourage amid tight security.

The Clergyman was invited for alleged inciting comments he made concerning Christians killing Fulani herdsmen.

See more photos below;