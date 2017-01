Church members of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide yesterday night mobbed its Founder and President, Apostle Johnson Suleman after his brief meeting with the Department of State Services (DSS) at the agency headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that the cleric was invited for interrogation after telling his members to kill Fulani herdsmen in a recent video.

The pastor was released after his brief meeting with the DSS and his church members flooded the DSS office to support him.

