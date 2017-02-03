The Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman was recently interrogated by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the inciting comments he made about the killing of Fulani herdsmen.

This latest development has put the Clergyman in the spotlight once more after his failed arrest by the same DSS a few weeks back.

Below are what you didn’t know about the man nicknamed ‘The Oracle Of God’

1.) He was born in Benin, Edo where prophets travelled all the way from Warri, Delta State to tell his parents their son would minister in God’s presence though his father was a Muslim and Mother a Christian.

2.) The difference in religion along with other issues eventually led to the separation of his parents.

3.) The separation of his parents had a negative effect on him later in life as it made him take to cultism due to his penchant for acceptance..

“I was a dignified cultist. I am from a home of separated parents. My parents had some issues. Any child from a home like that is bound to fall into the streets,” he said.

“So, I got into school and I wanted acceptance somewhere. Someone told me that there is something called brotherhood and that I would be accepted as a family member and I liked it. I didn’t know there was a beating part and being taken to the bush.

“I didn’t like that. But you have to go into it. What I always avoided then was the assignments. I was just like a floor member. I would go to meetings and when assigned to do something and I couldn’t, I had to look for someone to do it and pay for it. I was not really happy but I was there.”

4.) He first had an encounter with Christ during his secondary school days in Auchi his home town but after receiving a lot of pressures, he had to withdraw from Christianity for a little while.

5.) He established OFM in 2004 after getting a revelation where he saw the image of the globe being given to him with a biblical inscription of Acts 10:38 written on it. The Church has its headquarters in Auchi, Edo state and is said to have more than forty branches across the world.

6.) His Mother was a Police Officer and a disciplinarian, a fact he revealed in an interview that “My mother laid down the rule that you must be home by 6 pm. If you come home at 7pm, she would open the door for you. Then, she was in the police force.

She would open the door and spray teargas into the room. That’s where you’d be locked up and you’d be battling till the morning to breathe. She was very tough. You can only think of getting out of the room if you can find your way to the door. It was a horrible experience.

But now, I am happy that I went through that training. She had instilled discipline in us but then I didn’t like my mother. When I went to my father’s house, we were free to do all sorts of corrupt things. As a young Muslim, I finished my Quran and did my Wolima.”

7.) He once rejected a private jet because according to him the source of the giver’s wealth was not pure. He said he in fact collected the jet but after praying over it, he found out the giver was not pure.

8.) He is married to Pastor Mrs. Lizzy Suleman.