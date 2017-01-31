The Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministeries, Apostle Johnson Suleman was on Monday night allowed to go home after being interrogated by the Department of State Services for hours.

Suleman secured his freedom late on Monday amid cheers from members of his congregation, friends, family and some of his pastors.

Recall that he was invited by the Department of State Services based on his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should defend themselves against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

His Communications Adviser, Phrank Shaibu, confirmed his release in an interview with our correspondent on Monday night, but promised to give the details today (Tuesday morning).

“Apostle Suleman has been allowed to go. The DSS exhibited high level of maturity, competence and professionalism,” he stated.

But on his Facebook page, he simply wrote: “Jesus is Lord.”