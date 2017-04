The Founder and President Of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman revealed in one of his recent sermons that the mother of King David was a harlot.

He said one of the reasons David had problems till he died was because of his foundation.

The Apostle referenced Psalm 51 to buttress his point.

According to Wikipedia, Nitzevet was King David’s mother but she was not mentioned in the bible.

Watch The Video Below;