The Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has told Christians not to attack Muslims in the country because the needs peace.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) attampted to arrest him yesterday but due to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s timely intervention, the arrest was a failed one.

Clarifying his statement in a controversial video that went viral recently, the clergyman during a crusade in Ekiti State said:

“Please let me say this. We need peace in Nigeria, don’t do anything. I never issued a statement that Christians should go about killing people. I will never say that, I’m a man of God. But I issued a statement that every Christian should defend themselves, and I’m repeating it defend yourself. But do not attack people, whether they are Muslims, whether they are Christians. Don’t go attack them. But do not drop your neck for anybody to cut it. My prayer is that God will bring peace in Nigeria.

“If I hear a Christian go to attack a Muslim, I will be the one to attack the Christian because it is wrong. We can be Muslims, we can be Christians in the same country.”

