The news broke recently that the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman had an affair with a Canadian-based singer, Stephanie Otobo also known as Kimora and had abandoned her after he got her pregnant.

The Clergyman has denied allegations that he had anything to do with her but the lady in question has released videocam screenshots of their chats and spoke about their relationship while on the sidelines waiting for her bail to be perfected.

She was reportedly arrested while waiting in the banking hall at Anthony Village, along with her colleague Wisdom Godstime.

Upon forceful arrest, her phones were taken away and her lawyers and family members prevented from communicating with her.

She went through an ordeal in the hands of the policemen who tried to force her to recant her accusations against Mr. Suleman. Ms. Otobo revealed the dirty secrets of Apostle Suleman involving his penchant for threesomes and addiction to nude photos from her and that he pays them N400,000 each for a night.

