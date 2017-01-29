It has been revealed that the Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman who was formally invited by the Department of State Services to appear at its National Headquarters in Abuja would be appearing with 30 lawyers.

PUNCH learnt on Saturday that the cleric was invited for interrogation on Monday (tomorrow) by 10am, based on his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should defend themselves against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

“Suleman will be appearing before the DSS with about 30 lawyers because we believe that his persecution has become politicised,” a source stated.

The invitation is coming four days after Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State foiled attempts by the DSS to arrest Suleman in his Hotel room at Ado-Ekiti.

The Christian Association of Nigeria had also raised the alarm that Suleman “has become a refugee in Ekiti State as security operatives are said to be searching every nook and cranny of the state to arrest him.”

The DSS had reportedly invaded a hotel in Ekiti where Suleman and his team, who were in the state capital for a crusade, were accommodated.

Sources close to Suleman said the man of God had indicated his intention to respond to the invitation.

When contacted, the clerics Communications Adviser, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, confirmed the invitation, saying he would appear before the DSS on Monday.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that he (Suleman) was officially invited and as a law-abiding citizen, he will honour the DSS invitation on Monday. The invitation, though ludicrous and an afterthought, is a welcome development.”