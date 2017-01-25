In his reaction, Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who was almost arrested last night by DSS Operatives in Ekiti state, has threatened that if he spends one day with security operatives, the damage that will happen to Nigeria will take one year to repair.
Watch Video below
12 on “‘If I Spend One Day With DSS, The Damage That Will Happen To Nigeria Will Take One Year To Repair’- Apostle Suleman Reacts”
As Fela Anikulapo-Kuit (of blessed memory) go say “SHAKARA OLOJE NI” You, Mr Motor-Mouth Suleman – you will be arrested for inciting violence by asking your Church members to kill any Fulani herdsmen that comes near your Church. You will spend more than ONE day in DSS for interrogation and NOTHING WILL HAPPEN to Nigeria as a result. FOOLISH FAKE PASTOR making money and living LARGE at the expense of GULLIBLE NIGERIANS.
mind your word. Are you a DSS official. Your comments is just enough. Dont get abusive please
Let’s use refined language to address matters
thunder fire u and ur generation…ur generation will not see peace untill u apologise for dis..fool of d highest level
PLS PASTOR PRAY THAT GOD SHOLD FORGIVE THEM FOR THERE NONOT WHAT THERE ARE DOING
CORRUPTION SHOULD BE SOTE OUT
JK
GOD IS NEVER ON D SIDE OF PPL DAT PREACH DEATH & DESTRUCTION! U &UR BACKERS WILL BE RUINED! YEYE PASTOR!
Okoro I don”t think u are normal
Once Upon A Time,
because d christian community have been silent, we should became chickens in d land God has given to us. foolish fulanis.
i support the APOSTLE in dis campaign.
Anonymous u should have ur head examined Did God say a pastor should start war Ua a goat! Idiot !
Pls Christians let’s keep on praying 4 Nigeria & stop dis abusive words it will surely get beta 4 all of us