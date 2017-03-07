Mrs. Lizzy Suleman, wife of the Founder and President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has come to the defense of her husband of 19 years who was recently accused by a Canadian-based singer, Stephanie Otobo of abandoning her after he had impregnated her.

The wife of the Apostle in a video she released said the leaked photos are fake, saying she knows her husband very well and he has never been an adulterous man.

According to Dr Lizzy, her marriage is the main target, and her husband’s allegations.

See the leaked photos below;