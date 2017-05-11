The judgement that convicted a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Raymond Omatseye, and sentenced him to five years imprisonment has been overturned by the Lagos State Division of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia had convicted Omatseye on June 6, 2016, of 24 out of the 27 counts pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She sentenced him to five years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Displeased, however, Omatseye, proceeded on appeal, with his lawyer, Mr. Olusina Sofola (SAN), describing Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s judgment as unreasonable and urged the appellate court to overturn it.

In a judgment on Thursday, May 11, the Court of Appeal agreed with Sofola and overturned Omatseye’s conviction.