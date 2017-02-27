The recently sworn-in Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN has been advised not to waste time by probing the previous administration led by Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Reverend Latunji Lasebikan who is the Archbishop of Ondo Province offered the advice in a sermon at a thanksgiving service at St. Andrew’s Cathedral Church, Owo Local Government.

The bishop said the focus of the new governor should be on how he will fulfill his campaign promises.

Akeredolu, on several occasions, had said he would not probe the Olusegun Mimiko administration, adding that the law was there to punish any corrupt officer.

Rev. Lasebikan said: “Probe of successive administration, what do you make out of it? You get to an office, do your own job.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was to ensure that all those who mismanaged our money are brought to book, what have we got so far?

“The precious time he would have used to do better things has been wasted pursuing people who are unwilling to bend.

“The nation is suffering because of probe; probe has no meaning for anybody”.

The cleric, however, urged Akeredolu to ensure he clears all the seven months unpaid salaries left behind by his predecessor.

He said: “You should pay salaries; many of our people have not been paid, not only in Ondo State but in other parts of Nigeria.

“It is not good. A labourer is worthy of his wage and government needs to do something that the public will know that it is taking care of them, otherwise people will not respond to the politicians.

“I know recession has been a bad thing for the nation but there should be a way that workers are paid.“