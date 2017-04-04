President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical treatment in the United Kingdom has been described as mockery of his fight against corruption and ‘change begins with me campaign.’

The Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma said this while speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Ngbo Diocese, Ezzamgbo.

He added that he was not in support of another planned medical trip for check-up, especially as the country was in a period of economic recession.

He said, “If we are saying that we are in economic recession, then going abroad for medical treatment by the president is corruption.

“The ‘Change begins with me’ campaign should begin with the president because I see no reason why we should allow our hospitals to be in very dilapidated conditions and then we travel abroad.”

Bishop Chukwuma further suggested that instead of travelling abroad on medical purpose, the equipments used abroad should rather be brought to Nigeria.

He said the president should not only have confidence in the medical facilities in Nigeria but should also use the provisions of the 2017 budget for the revamping of the health sector, maintaining that it will be enough to fund it.

He said anything to the contrary was a serious negativity against the ‘Change begins with me’ campaign.