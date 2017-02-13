Ex-convict and Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has been described as the shining light of the Urhobo ethnic group.

Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa widely called “Political Archbishop” on account of his penchant for drooling over politicians, delivered his verdict on Ibori at First Baptist Church, Oghara, venue of the Delta State government- funded thanksgiving service for Mr. Ibori, who was recently released from a UK jail.

Delta State governor and protege to Mr. Ibori, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa was reported to have approved the sum of N350million for the service and reception.

The President and founder of Christ Missionaries Crusaders Church International Inc. said Mr. Ibori and first civilian governor of the state, the late Mr. Felix Ibru, remain unsurpassed, regarding achievements, by any other Urhobo political office holder. “I termed them the only golden fish in Urhobo land,” said the clergyman.

While urging Mr. Ibori to be a good ambassador of Delta State, Avwomakpa advised the ex-convict to be careful before making his next political move. The Archbishop likened Ibori’s case to that of Biblical Samson, who was bounded and handed over to the Philistines by same people who cheered and hailed him when he came to their rescue.

Avwomakpa advised all political office holders to always identify with the church and the traditional institution.

Responding, Mr. Ibori insisted he was innocent of the charges to which he pleaded guilty and for which he was convicted in the UK.