People of the South-West have been advised to defend themselves with anything at their disposal to stop the incessant attacks by the Fulani herdsmen in the region, PUNCH reports.

The Deputy Chairman, Yoruba Unity Forum, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu said this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, April 4 in Ile-Ife, Osun State, after his condolence visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the monarch’s palace over the communal clash between Yoruba and Hausa in the town.

The retired cleric explained that self defence had become imperative since the government had abdicated its responsibilities to the citizens who were being oppressed and terrorised every day by the rampaging herdsmen.

While berating the silence of the Federal Government on the atrocities being committed by Fulani herdsmen, Ladigbolu argued that governors in the South-West were not doing enough to defend their people or to stop the herdsmen daily attacks.

Ladigbolu said, “I am not sure the South-West governors are doing enough and indeed, my own fears is that could this be a rehearsal of the ground design to invade Yorubaland using decoys? That is my personal fears.

“But all we can do at the moment is to ask our people to be vigilant and to defend themselves and protect their lives and property. That is about what we can do for now until we are sure that we have a government that will be fair to all and that will be just to all and that will not be partisan in dealing with issues that affect our communities.”

Speaking on the police investigation into the March 8 clash in Ile-Ife, Ladigbolu said the group was happy that the Osun State Government had set up a panel of inquiry to probe the matter.