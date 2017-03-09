The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby visited President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Abuja house in London on Thursday afternoon, March 9.

His visit makes him the first foreign person to visit Buhari who is still in London for medical reasons.

“Very pleased to welcome my friend the Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon,” Buhari said via Facebook.

Welby defended Buhari when former UK Prime Minister David Cameron described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt” in a private conversation with Queen Elizabeth in May, 2016 ahead of an anti-corruption summit.

After defending Buhari, Welby and Idowu-Fearon, a reverend and secretary-general of the Anglican communion worldwide, visited Buhari in London, back in 2016.