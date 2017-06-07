All Igbos living in the 19 Northern States were yesterday, June 6, issued a three-month ultimatum to quit or be forced out after expiration of the October 1, 2017 deadline.

A coalition of Northern groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum issued the ultimatum.

“We are also telling our brothers (northerners) out there in the South-East to get prepared to come back home,” the National President, AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said at a press conference in Kaduna.

The ultimatum followed a successful sit-at-home order enforced by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra on May 30, 2017 which the five South-East states complied with.

The ultimatum was handed down at a well attended press conference held at the Arewa House, Kaduna.

The text of the press conference signed by Nastura Ashir Sharif (Arewa Citizens Action for Change); Alhaji Shettima Yerima (Arewa Youth Consultative Forum); Aminu Adam (Arewa Youth Development Foundation); Alfred Solomon, (Arewa Students Forum); Abdul-Azeez Suleiman (Northern Emancipation Network), as well as Joshua Viashman, who signed on behalf of the Northern Youth Vanguard.

The National President of the Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who read the text of the press conference, noted that the Igbo had become a threat to national unity.

He noted that the action of the North was necessitated by the persistence for the actualisation of Biafra by the Igbo, saying this had led to the impediment of other people’s rights in the South-East by ‘the Indigenous People of Biafra and its overt and covert sponsors’.

Suleiman said, “With the effective date of this declaration, which is today, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, all Igbo currently residing in any part of northern Nigeria are, hereby, served notice to relocate within three months and all northerners residing in the South-East are advised likewise.

“All northern civil societies and pressure groups are, by this declaration, mandated to mobilise for sustained, coordinated campaigns at their respective state Government Houses, state Houses of Assembly, local government council secretariats and traditional palaces.

“Our first major move shall be to reclaim, assume and assert sole ownership and control of these landed resources currently owned, rented or in any way enjoyed by the …Igbo in any part of northern Nigeria.”

Suleiman warned that the failure of the Igbo to heed the relocation order, the group would mobilise the people of region against them (Igbo).

During the question and answer session, the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, warned that their threat must not be taken with levity by the Federal Government.

When asked whether the Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and other bodies in the region were contacted, Shettima said they did not need the permission of the elders because according to him, ‘they are part of the decadence in the North’.

“Never again shall we allow any group, (northern) elders to take us back. The ACF was part of the decadence of the region,” he added.