January 15 every year is a date set aside in Nigeria to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day and to honour fallen heroes.Over the past one year, a number of soldiers died in the battle against Boko Haram insurgency.In Abuja,Goodluck Jonathan led officials to lay wreaths at the tombs of the soldiers.Here is a list of Nigerian military officers who lost their lives during the onslaught with Boko Haram.
1. LIEUTENANT SHITU KYOM LEO
He was killed in early July 2014. The late Leo was set to marry on the 20th of August, 2014 in Kaduna, his state of origin. Reportedly a former student of ECWA Staff School in Jos, Plateau State, he left the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria when he was a 2nd year student of history to attend the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).SK Leo was due to be married to Angela Gaiya on the 30th of August. His burial was on the 17th July, 2014.
2. CAPTAIN KENNETH ONUBAH
He was from Ifite-Oraifite in Anambra State. He was killed in an ambush by Boko Haram in May 2014.
3. LANCE CORPORAL DAVID USMAN
Usman was killed on the 18th of May, 2013 by Boko Haram at the Nigeria-Chad border. On the 8th of June, 2014, his mother, 55-year-old Mrs. Sarai Usman cried out that the Nigerian Federal Government has neglected them. The late Usman was aged 37 when he was killed and he left two children and a wife as at the time he was killed. The first child was aged three while the second one was six months. His wife was six months pregnant and he never saw his son before Boko Haram killed him.
4. MAJOR SAMUEL JEGA KANADY DALAKY
The late Major Dalaky was killed in April 2013 in Yobe State. Popularly known as Major Dalaky amongst his friends and colleagues, he hailed from Gombe State. An old boy of the Nigerian Military School, NMS, Zaria, he was a member of the 50th Regular Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna State. He was survived by two children and his wife. His family spoke out against any amnesty offer to the Boko Haram terrorists.
5. LIEUTENANT ODUSHINA OLUWAFEMI
He was killed on Tuesday, the 13th of May, 2014. Boko Haram ambushed the late Oluwafemi with his troops around the Chibok area where they had gone to search for and rescue the abducted Chibok girls. Following his death, the news got to the military camp and reportedly led to a mutiny by some soldiers of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army against the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major-General Abubakar Mohammed who was then redeployed. Lt. Odushina Oluwafemi was an old student of the Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos State. He served with the United Nations Peace Keeping Forces in Darfur and later went to Pakistan for an additional training course. In March 2014, he was deployed to Maiduguri where he was killed defending the nation’s integrity.
6. CAPTAIN BENJAMIN TOYIRING SULE
He was killed on the 4th of August, 2014 while in the line of duty during an ambush by Boko Haram in Bama, Borno State. He married his bride in November 2013 and was posted to Borno in May 2014. Sule is survived by parents, siblings and his wife.
7. CORPORAL DUKE EBOSELE
Ebosele was killed on Sunday, 3rd of August 2014 while fighting Boko Haram terrorists. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and three boys.
8. FLIGHT LIEUTENANT ONYEKA NWAKILE (Nigerian Air Force)
Nwakile died in July 2014 when a Mi-35 helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Bama, Borno State. The Nigerian military said the chopper was on a training mission. Nwakile was the only one who died in the crash while Flight Lieutenant NM Halilu, the co-pilot, and Warrant Officer Augustine Nwanonenyi, the aircraft technician, survived.
9. CAPTAIN MUSA ALIU
He was killed in August 2014.
10. WING COMMANDER CHIMDA HEDIMA
He was beheaded by Boko Haram after his aircraft crashed.
11. OBINNA IZUALA
23-year-old Obinna Izuala was killed in Borno on the 25th of September, 2014 during a shootout with Boko Haram in Konduga. Reportedly, no government official was present at his burial and he was not given a military burial with the full honours. He was a native of Ndiagbo in Enugu State.
12. LIEUTENANT MAYOWA AREAGO
He was killed on the 9th of November, 2014 while he was retreating from a mission to combat Boko Haram. He reportedly graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy in 2012 and was immediately deployed to the north to fight Boko Haram.
13. CAPTAIN AYO OLORUNTOBA
A native of Ilorin, Kwara State, Oloruntoba was killed in an ambush in Adamawa State in December 2014.
14. CAPTAIN SANI DAURA SALISU
He was killed near Hong, Adamawa State by a suicide bomber in December 2014.
15. MAJOR SOLOMON KABIRU UMARU
He was killed on Wednesday, 17th December, 2014 during a battle with Boko Haram in Adamawa. He had recently been posted to the battlefront and he announced to his friends that he was ready for whatever outcome.
31 on “Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Photos Of Some Nigerian Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram”
may there soul rest in perfect peace, i,am also ready to die like these gallant soldier, what legacy and land mark they have laid for these nation?
i wish am one of this people that dead. well may their soul rest in peace Amen
i wish to join nigeria army. 2015 intake.
so if i die in battle Ba wahala
no problem. dnt cry for me.
am havily hearted with tears on my eyes.
May there soul perfect peace,i am also ready to fight against boko haram.na thunder go kill them all.
May there soul rest in perfect peace,i am also read to fight against boko haram,na thunder go kill them all.
May their soul rest in perfect peace,but nigerian need more weapons than they have.they cant fight boko haram with a sophiscated weapon
May their soul rest in perfect peace,but nigerian army needs more weapons than they have.they cant fight boko haram with a sophiscated weapon
may their soul rest in peace
may dere soul rest in perfect peace amen, i just wan too join soldier and fight boko haram with my last blood before i die
i jst wan too join soldier and fight for Justice
may their gentle souls rest in perfect peace. . .am also ready to fight against terrorism
RIP gallant men who sacrificed their today for our tomorrow
Am wiling to joing the nigeria army
Blessed is a Man dat liveth his soul for a friend to live.let me say this is a total sacrifice,may d gentle soul of our dear Gallant Military and other security personel dat was killed rest in perfect peace.Amen.
Our home our country our army!!could hav love to fight aginst boko haram tooo
May dia soul rest in perfect peace.I’m too ready to join army to fight Boko haram.
may their soul rest in perfect peace am also about to join Nigeria army force to fight
I wish i have the opportunity to join the army to fight for my dear country. Even if to die, to die, to die as a gallant soldier and a fallen hero in that uniform. I always pray to see my self one day in that profession!
may almighty Allah grant you aljana firdaus.
There is nothing more peaceful than dying for ones country.I hope people all know what it means now cause all people know is to insult and compare our men they are the best even if nobody cares…I care. I AM PROUD TO BE NIGERIAN! may all your souls rest in perfect peace
may their souls rip
May their soul rest in perfect peace, especially capt musa aliu, my gallant officer. We all love you at NASEME bt God love you more, RIP
Galant men of nigeria army may God reward u with enternal life.
I have a song for u dat wil make people nt to 4get u
According to the motto which says ‘victory comes from the Lord” I say that Nigerian army must succeed
hmm Gallant soldiers of Nigeria may ur soul rest in perfect peace in Jesus name Amen we will always remember you guys god knows the best
Wakawaka carry me come only one bodi oo.RIP my brothers..I also would have d chance to fight against terrorism wen Nigeria calls I promise to obey..mama we all love the Army
i’v sworn to avenge my dad but i still wish him nd his coursemates a r.i.p
it not easy to be a military officer but god is in control of all things
r.i.p when i remember pvt yomi water turn way my eye ooooo…… may 31 2016 is unforgettable day…….
may GOD grant u enternal happiness and give d army d courage 2 fight on we all accept u died 4 a cause and d memory of u will ever remain green.
i wish to be like them
may the gallant heroes and herione soul rest in peace. they died in active services with their mission to protect the citizens of this nation. so sad.