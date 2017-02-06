Heavily armed policemen have been stationed at the National Stadium in Lagos, the venue of the nationwide protest against the Federal Government in Lagos.

The Nationwide protests are expected to kick off simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across the country.

In Lagos, the protesters are expected to march from National Stadium in Surulere to the National Theatre, Iganmu, a distance of about four kilometres

Recall that Tuface Idibia on Saturday evening announced the cancellation of the protest citing security challenges but Nigerians have insisted they would still go ahead with the protest.

