Reports indicate motorists intending to ply the Asaba-Ughelli expressway are currently parked along the road after they got informed of an ongoing robbery attack at a section of the road.

According to the personal assistant to Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success, security agents have been alerted and have been drafted to that section of the road.

“ATTENTION: ROBBERS ON THE ROAD..PLS BE CALM. THOSE PASSING THROUGH OSSISSA AND KWALE, ALONG ASABA-UGHELLI EXPRESSWAY SHOULD PLS STAY CALM AND DONT PANIC …. WE HAVE ALERTED SECURITY PERSONNELS” Ossai wrote on his Facebook page.