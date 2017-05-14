The Nigerian Army on Sunday, May 14 arrested a suspected terrorist who had been on the run at Fika Local Government Area of Yobe.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that four suspected kidnappers were also arrested at Mundu village in the state, following a tip off.

“They were found to be in possession of one locally made six-loader single barrel gun, one empty cartridge, two machetes, a knife, two handsets, two packets of tramol tablets and N360,” he said.

He said further investigation into the arrests would continue.

(NAN)