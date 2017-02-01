The Nigerian Army has arrested two prominent politicians and a traditional ruler affiliated with the Boko Haram group in Borno state.

The Sun reports that the politicians, who are known in government circle, were arrested early this week by detectives and troops from Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-insurgency military team.

A source disclosed that one of the arrested alleged collaborators who is also an Islamic spiritualist, had fled the state when he learnt military men were on his trail.

He was however arrested along Maiduguri-Jos Road, on his way to one of the north central states.

A second suspect was said to be a thug often called ECOMOG in Borno and an aide to some politicians in the state, according to military source.

A military personnel disclosed that a traditional ruler from a Borno community and two popular Islamic clerics were among those arrested following intelligence about their alleged link with Boko Haram.

“More revelations are coming and more people may be arrested in days to come, the source said.

The arrest of the suspected Boko Haram collaborators was confirmed by the theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor.

The commander however refused to disclose the identities of the arrested persons, insisting that doing so will jeopardise investigation.