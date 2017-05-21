Following the alarm raised by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, it has been gathered that the Army may have begun an internal search for soldiers and officers suspected to be engaging in political meetings.

PUNCH gathered that some arrests may have been made, but that the information was being kept as top secret so as not to add to public tension.

Some other sources who spoke also noted that the establishment of an army unit in Daura, Katsina State, on Friday, May 20, named Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operation Base, by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was an effort to fortify the president’s hometown and a public pledge of loyalty.

On Tuesday, Buratai, in a tense language, had warned officers and soldiers to steer clear of politics, as information had reached him that some officers were involved in political meetings for “undisclosed reasons.”

The army chief had advised officers and soldiers interested in politicking to resign from the service, as any officer caught would be severely penalised.

Three days after the alert (Friday), Buratai went to Daura, where he inaugurated the army unit, and paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar.

The details of the meeting have yet to be known.

A top army source said the army knew quite well the weight of its statement on politicking soldiers in the country, and had already followed up with high intelligence-driven search, adding that the public groups and civil societies could not be more rigorous than the army.