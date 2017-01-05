Coming after arresting the local government chairman of Mafa Local Government area in Borno State, Alhaji Shettima Lawan for allegedly hiding a top member of the Boko Haram group in his home, the army has confirmed the arrest of another council chairman who they said is a ‘big supporter’ of the deadly group.

The Nigerian Army while confirming the arrest of Lawan on Wednesday, January 4 said the Vice chairman of Kaga local government also in the state has also been arrested.

The two council officials are said to have alleged links with Boko Haram insurgents.

Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, made the confirmation during a news conference at the headquarters of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

“All I can say is that the Chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram.

“We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. That he kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so.

“The Chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush.

“At some point he was valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram. But that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime especially one like this.

“We have also arrested the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government and he is undergoing interrogation,” Irabor said.