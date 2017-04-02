Media reports that Boko Haram terrorists kidnapped 22 women in fresh raids in Pulka, Borno State have been denied by the Nigerian Army.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story circulating on Social Media and some mainstream media that suspected Boko Haram terrorists have allegedly attacked Pulka and abducted 22 women, attributing it to an unidentified Bulama as source,” the Army said in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Usman, its spokesperson late Saturday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Pulka and its environs are heavily fortified and there has not been any security breach in the area. Media houses are please requested to always cross check their facts before publishing or broadcasting,” the Army spokesperson added.