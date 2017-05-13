Nigerians have been urged by the Army to disregard the two video clips, released by Boko Haram commanders who were swapped for the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

The Boko Haram members had released two videos late on Friday, showing the swapped commander, who threatened to attack the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In the first clip, the terrorist, among other things, made boastful and spurious allegations, while the second clip was about alleged indoctrination of some of the abducted Chibok school girls in captivity.

But the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Sani Usman, said the videos should be disregarded, as the army had put measures in place to prevent insurgent attacks.

Sani said, “The attention of Nigerian Army has been drawn to two video clips released by one of the released Boko Haram terrorists in exchange for the abducted Chibok school girls.

“We wish to state that the terrorist has lost touch with current realities. It was aimed at seeking relevance and attention.

“As you are all aware, he was a direct beneficiary of the process that led to the release of 82 of the abducted girls and does not have a say or capacity to do anything. Therefore his threats should be ignored.

“We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army is totally committed to the Federal Government’s determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country.

“We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations.”

“The Nigerian Air Force is unrelenting in its bombardment while other Security Agencies are equally doing their best.”