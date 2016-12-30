Following the new video released by Boko Haram sect leader, Abubakar Shekau that rejected the Nigerian Army and President Muhammadu Buhari’s claims that the group has defeated, the Army yesterday, December 29 dismissed the new recording as “mere terrorist propaganda”.

The video came Thursday, less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the “final crushing” of Boko Haram.

Buhari said in a Christmas Eve statement that the takeover of Sambisa Forest by Nigerian troops marked the country’s triumph over Boko Haram.

The military has celebrated the victory in subsequent statements since then.

But the leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, said the government “should not be telling lies to the people”.

“If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?” he asked.

“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Mr. Shekau said in the 25-minute video seen by French newswire, AFP on Thursday.

The Army said while effort was on going to subject the video to “further forensic analysis”, its position remained that it “captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest”.