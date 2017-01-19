The suspected killers of Colonel Anthony Okezim, the Commandant of the Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan who was strangled to death in December 2016 were on Wednesday, January 18 paraded by the 2 Division, Nigerian Army.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo state, Colonel Timothy Antigha, who is the Deputy Director, Public Relations, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, said one of the suspects is a former student of the school that was expelled for stealing.

Antigha said investigations by the Army and police led to the arrest of one of the suspects who was using the Samsung X4 phone of the deceased.

The suspects had gone to the commandant’s premises within the school compound to rob and kill him.

He disclosed that the expelled student gave the others the necessary information needed to carry out their operation.

According to Antigha, the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the full support of the Oyo state police command.