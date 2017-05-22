Arsene Wenger admitted uncertainty over his future as Arsenal manager played a role in the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, AFP reports.

Arsenal concluded the Premier League season with a 3-1 home win over Everton on Sunday, May 21 but Liverpool’s 3-0 victory against Middlesbrough condemned them to a fifth-place finish.

Wenger – who claimed he had “turned down every club in the world” – has refused to say whether he intends to stay on beyond the end of the season, which has angered some fans, and he conceded it had created an unhelpful atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

“It is annoying (to miss out on the Champions League), but we had a spell during the season that was difficult and it was difficult for me in my personal situation,” he said.

“We were playing in a hostile environment. The players came back stronger in the last two months and I’m very proud of them for doing that.”

