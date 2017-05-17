The current administration of the All Progressives Congress has been said to be 100 times worse than the worst of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A House of Representatives member from Enugu State, Hon. Patrick Asadu made the comment on Tuesday, May 16.

The lawmaker made the remark while accepting to head an ad hoc committee set up by the former ruling party to find a solution to the party’s leadership crisis.

Speaking in Abuja, Asadu accused the current ruling party of plunging Nigerian into “an avoidable recession”.

According to Asadu, “The PDP government was not and could never have been perfect, and few human endeavours are totally perfect, but the worst of the PDP government is 100 times better than the best of the present APC government.

“We are all witnesses to a party under which the government has not only impoverished our people by leading us into an avoidable recession, without a single clue as to how to get us out of it but also runs a government under which all truly democratic institutions are under siege.

“The PDP cannot and will not be allowed to die just like that while this rot continues. We shall stand shoulder to shoulder with all members of this very important house of reps PDP caucus under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Leo Okuwa Ogor and his team, with the senate caucus of the PDP, with other party organs, leaders, stakeholders and members alike, no matter which opinion or on which side of the present divide in the PDP they stand and indeed Nigerians who are obviously hurting from the mistake of the 2015 general election.”