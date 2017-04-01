Former Niger Delta militant leader Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo has said there is nothing to appraise in President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, Vanguard reports.

The former warlord described Buhari’s government as a zero government and that there is nothing to “Is there anything to appraise in appraise

‘the Buhari led government? What is there to appraise? Can you multiply zero? If you multiply zero, what would it give you? From N200 a dollar during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, which was the highest, to a roving price of N450 per dollar to salary not being paid for months in all the states, this is a zero government and there is nothing to appraise.

That President left and the people are not allowed to know the reason their president left? That fuel price was increased from N87 per litre when Goodluck left office to N145, what is there to appraise? You can’t multiply zero by zero because if you do, what you get is zero, so this is a zero government.”

Asari said the Niger Delta people rejected the federal government amnesty because it was a bribe. According to him, they refused to take the amnesty because they did not want criminality to be attached to their names as they had not committed any crime.