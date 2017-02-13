Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has completed her transfer from Arsenal Ladies to Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian.

The reigning Africa women player of the year had earlier denied links to the club but on Satuday it emerged that she has put pen to paper to follow in the footsteps of the Nigeria players like John Obi Mikel, Chinedu Obasi, Odion Ighalo and John Owoeri who all signed for various Chinese clubs in January.

The former Liverpool striker has resumed training with the Chinese club based in Beijing and whose manager is a former PSG coach, Farid Benstiti.

Oshoala is reportedly set to earn seven times her salary at Arsenal with her move to the Chinese Super League