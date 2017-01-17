Due to the current sorry state of Nigeria, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has shelved the idea of talking about 2019 general elections.

According to him, it would be disservice for any politician to talk about that now.

Abubakar told newsmen in Minna, yesterday, shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor of Niger State, Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure that no serious politician should think of 2019 now.

Responding to a question on his plan for 2019, the former vice president replied: “The issue at stake now is not about 2019 but, how to make life comfortable for the people. Who is talking about 2019 when there is no food on the table for Nigerians? Whoever is talking about 2019 is being unfair to the people.”

Atiku, however, said when the time comes, Nigerians will hear from him, and pointed out that, “for now, no Nigerian will listen to you talk about 2019; that will be disservice to the people who are starving and dying of hunger.”