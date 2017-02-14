Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar visited former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday, 14 February at Babangida’s famous Hilltop Residence.

Babangida returned to Nigeria recently after a seven-week medical vacation in Switzerland.

He arrived in Minna International Airport on Saturday at 6.45 pm.

Alighting from the aircraft, General Babangida expressed gratitude for prayers and goodwill messages from different quarters during his vacation.

“I am feeling stronger and better now.