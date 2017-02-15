Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said that the decision on whether it is the turn of the South East to have a shot at the presidency in 2019 lies with Nigerians.

Fielding questions from journalists after a more than two hours closed door meeting with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his uphill residence in Minna on Tuesday, Atiku said such sensitive decision is a collective one.

Asked if the recent position of his former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the subject would subsists, Atiku said it was for Nigerians to decide.

He said that the restructuring of Nigerians is not up to an individual to decide but for Nigerians to decide, “It is up to Nigerians to decide on the restructuring on Nigeria.”

When asked on his advice to the Federal Government on the state of things in the country, the former vice president said he cannot do so through the pages of newspapers.