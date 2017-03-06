A former Managing Director of Daily Times Nigeria Plc, Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, is dead. He was aged 57.

Mr. Onukaba, who was also a former spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, died at about 6p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at a village near Akure, Ondo State capital.

One of his relations, Yusuf Itopa, confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Lokoja on Monday.

He said that journalist-turned-politician was knocked down by an oncoming vehicle while running into a nearby bush to escape an armed robbery attack.

He was on his way back to Abuja from Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he had joined other dignitaries to attend the inauguration of Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Mr. Itopa said Mr. Onukaba, his driver, and one other person, were traveling when they ran into a blockade mounted by armed robbers.

He said Mr. Onukaba’s body was later deposited at a mortuary in Akure, from where it will be brought for burial today in his hometown, Ihima, Okehi Local Government area of Kogi State.

Mr. Onukaba lost his first wife , Rachael, about five years ago, and later remarried in 2015 to Memunat.

He is survived by three children, two girls and a boy.He started his journalism career in The Guardian in 1983.

(NAN)