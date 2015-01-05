Enugu Catholic priest and founder of the Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, yesterday raised the alarm that he has been receiving threat messages following his New Year eve message where he said that Nigeria would be doomed if President Goodluck Jonathan is re-elected.
In a sermon at the Christ the King Catholic Parish GRA, Enugu, yesterday, Rev. Mbaka said if such threats could move him, he would not even be standing before the congregation that morning.
He declared: “Tell them I am not afraid of them. I have said what I was asked to say. The only word I have for them is Isaiah 54:15,17: “Surely they shall gather, but because the gathering is not of God they shall scatter. No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper.”
“They said Buhari gave me money, but I have never met with Buhari. I don’t know him in person. I only delivered the message I was given and I stand by that message because the future of this country is bleak with Jonathan on the saddle.”
Mbaka said before he gave the December 31, 2014 message, he had called Mrs. Patience Jonathan severally but couldn’t get to her.
Said he: “When she came here, I told her to give me her number so that I could give her messages, but thrice she refused. It was later she told one of the pastors with her to give me his number. “
“So, before that message, I had called the number for two weeks but it was always the Personal Assistant to the pastor that picked the calls. “
Mbaka, who warned that Nigeria needed change, repeated that if Jonathan was re-elected for another tenure, “the next four years will be hell for the country. People are crying of hanger but then you will see what is hunger.”
Indeed no weapon formed against u,not even that they could n’t because of their corrupt nature use against boko.am sure there haram is certain. Gej,gej,gej,how many times did I call u?.
@ uchenna! If any man break d hedge d serpent will bite. Take Israelites for example.
And who does he predict to. be the Messiah or does he want the election.to be celebrated as Christmas. so that. Buharight goes. home a single a presidential gift to nigeria. Let. Him give the solution. That follows. Every. Message. From. God
why Mbaka had to call or ask Jeg,s wife number b4 delivering message of God if truely he heard from God? For bribe or for blackmail? Men of God should face Gospel not Politics.
mr idoko do not start a chain of evil occurence in yur comments some issue are better treated with silence lest yu invoke the wrath of God upon yurseg
pls go read these vers in the bible Numbers 22:28.The Angel and Balaam’s Donkey
these is exactly what is happening to rev ubaka,after he prayed for mrs Jo and left GOD told go and tell them the true and the is what he has done,he can never be touch he his protected by the lord almighty.
the lord has open his eyes and mouth to speak ,that he has done and no man can do him anything because he his GOD savant,touch not my anointed and do the prophet no arm,except you want to battle with GOD
Onethings i always let people know is dat,if God send u massg u can neve eva reject it,& de word of God also let us 2 understand dat if u lies against God he will 4give u,if u lies against is son he will 4give u but if u lies against de holy spirit dere is know 4giveness so he do things in wonder b/cu he is a God of wonder,if truthly he was send by God let de will be do.
MBAKA, IS A DISGRACE TO CATHOLIC FAITHFUL AND NOT A PRIEST…SO GOD HAS NOT GIVEN HIM MESSAGE ABOUT CHIBOK GIRLS?WHETHER HE LIKES IT OR NOT,ENUGU IS FOR PDP…..HE BETA MIND HIS RUBBISH TALK…
YOU ARE A PERMANENT FOOL. FATHER MBAKA IS NOT AND BY THE GRACE OF GOD WILL NEVER BE A DISGRACE TO THE CATHOLIC CHURCH.
may God forgive you for you are not the one speaking
Never Rely On What U Think U Kn,let Him Say What God Ask Him To.
Jacino be careful wit wat u say.it is nt. A must u say sumtin
Mbaka, u’re a true pastor,u fear no one,u’hv done what God ask to do.No one threaten the Man of God and go free! The truth of Enugu People believed your words.Do not worry the truth God is in your side and surely protect you.
Daddy dont be afraid God is by ur side, becos he said touch not my anointed and do my prophect no harm, he wil protect u.
God is with u @ mbaka nothin is going to happen.u said the truth.
JACINO, U re a mediocrity! Why bcus catigolicaly an o yes member. If really u know fr.mbaka and who is him u wouldn’t all make such a stupid comment. Can any of ur generation or even ur pastor bcus I know u re not a Catholic, talk like mbaka and still be alive? here what u do not know, he prophecyed about abacha’s death nd when abacha died what happened? D day I attended adoration mbaka was said dat at times even wen he decides not to talk anything it will be making like madness dat unless he speaks dat which he was ask to speak by d holy spirit he will never be free. for when God sent jonar to go nd preach to d people of Nineveh but he planned to escape and God catch him by d way. I supported Jonathan b4 but now I may not vote for him on dat day.
Father mbaka, my one question is who should rule nigeria if jonanthan is going to spoil doom for Nigeria? Buhari? As a christian and if our knowledge of God is drawn from the scripture, God would not direct u to tell the ppl to choose for themself an unbeliever as their ruler, someone who does not believe in christ, father mbaka who should be our ruler, at least God should tell u that
REV Mbaka,by this inconsistency on what the “holy spirit” is telling you,iam a lay lfaithful.You are not genunely call to this ministry of catholic priesthood. See the intepretations you gave on releasing pigeons,what is the significance? In the catholic workship or sacrament administration are live pigeons used.? YOUR PRIESTHOOD IS NOT OF THE ONE,HOLY and APOSTOLIC CHURCH. i wait to see how the Catholic heirachy will treat your case.You should be sanctioned !
Any house divided against itself can not stand .keep up
God knows the truth, Nigeria is bigger than every body both president, Mbaka and the politicans. God will deliver us from every bad utterance to our noble country bcs God has a good planned for Nigerian.All of us should continue pray for Nigeria and our leaders for God vision and direction.
No man born of a woman can harm the mouth of the poor my prist the bishop will not do any thing
No man can stop the word of the man of God.He is doing what he was sent to the world to do. Nothing will happen to him. My fellow Nigerians, pray and vote according to your concience. let us criticise our politicians and leave the MEN OF GOD to avoid unnecesary cause to ourselves.
There are men of God appointed by God to be apostles over vilagges and some others over cities,states,countries and continents as the case may be. Some may say it is the reserved right of Bishops to speak;but I would say the Bishop may have been appointed,haven been considered by the church authorities to lead the many people in their their diocese. This is to say they may not have gotten the annoiting to lead outside that scope.
Now see this, Rev. Mbaka as it stands is facing many threats both internally and externally but you heard him, he said he is not afraid and am sure he is really not. I suppose he has been called by God over the nation and being apostle over the nation God must always give him words for the nation and these words will best be communicated thruogh him and not any Bishop or onbehalf of the church.
Philip
Let’s not talk much, God will surely show His self.
B4 our generation an ordained men of GOD speak directly to d faces of kings n their rulers,and many were killed n d otherwise…but in our present days ,all d so called pastors n men of GOD will telling dem what they want to here in other have support may in launching or fund raising. d truth is simple,if u are with christ ,die for christ…….Rev.Fr. ur new name is moses
idoko u are very stupid for saying that,God punish u and ur family
Fr mbaka! Where is homiletics in ur sermon? God is never and will never be the author of confusion, bbc is a member of catholic church, he asked some questions and we are waiting for the answer. Gej all d way.
I thank the almighty GOD who from the horses mouth speaks to the Baram of our.,i want to make it clear to every one that what Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka said is the truth and nothing but the truth but people misunderstand it because of how it was said but is only a fool that posue the shadow and leave the substance. What is impotant is the message how it was said should not bother us. He is not the only prophet that had that revelation but he is the only person that is in the better position to say it because he is a public figure, others is either being afraid or that they are not in the better position just like my self,but the undebated truth here is that they would have been war all over the country if GEJ continues
that man idoko is an agent of darknes